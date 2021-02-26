One of five accused of murder of Carlow native in Australia granted bail

One of the five accused of the murder of a Carlow native in Australia last May has been granted bail following a surprise re-appearance in court there.

19-year-old Cian English, who was from Bullock Park in Carlow Town but moved with his family to Brisbane, died after falling from a fourth-floor balcony as he tried to escape an alleged robbery being carried out on him.

Three men and two girls who are minors earlier this week were remanded in custody again until their next appearance before the courts on March 23. (More on that here).

However one of them, an 18-year-old male, re-appeared before Brisbane Supreme Court yesterday in a surprise move by his lawyers in a bid to gain his release from jail.

That was granted after his grandparents offered their home for the $100,000 surety despite opposition by Crown Prosecutor Danny Boyle who noted there was a strong case against the accused.