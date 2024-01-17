One person arrested by Gardaí investigating robbery of Waterford city business premises

A man’s been by Gardaí investigating the robbery of a business premises in Waterford city last Wednesday.

At around ten past five a man armed with a machete threatened staff of the outlet in the Arundel Square shopping district before fleeing on a bicycle via Henrietta Street wtih a number of stolen items.

Both the bike and blade were later recovered.

One man aged in his sixties was arrested yesterday and has been detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

Investigations continue and anybody with information or footage is asked to contact ardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.