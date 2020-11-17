KCLR NewsNews & Sport

One person arrested following latest drugs find in Carlow

€2,000 worth of suspected cocaine powder was found in car at a checkpoint

Image from Garda Siochana Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook

More drugs have been found in our locality.

A number of findings have taken place across Carlow & Kilkenny in the past week or so.

This latest discovery was made by Gardaí at a checkpoint on the Dublin Road in Carlow on Monday (16th November).

They searched a vehicle and came across a quantity of what’s believed to be cocaine powder with a value of just over €2,000.

One male was arrested at the scene and a file’s being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are reminding that you don’t ingest illegal drugs as apart from being illegal it’s not safe.

 

