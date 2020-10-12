KCLR NewsNews & Sport
One person arrested in Kilkenny over the weekend for providing a false name at a checkpoint
The vehicle was also seized as the driver was on a UK learner permit
At a Kilkenny checkpoint over the weekend a motorist was arrested after providing a false name while the vehicle was seized as the driver was on a UK learner permit.
Before pulling up gardai noted that the driver and passenger had swapped seats while registration plates of a similar car were later found in the boot.
It transpired that the occupants were just off the ferry and aiming to visit family in Kilkenny before heading to Waterford.