One Person in a Critical Condition Following South Kilkenny Crash

One person was airlifted to hospital after a crash in South Kilkenny yesterday evening.

It’s understood the vehicle they were driving left the road, went through a ditch and into a field.The person involved is said to be in a critical condition.

A stretch of the road was closed from just outside Glenmore heading in the New Ross direction for a number of hours while a technical exam took place.

It’s since reopened.

Gardaí are looking for any witnesses to contact them in Thomastown Garda Station.