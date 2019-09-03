KCLR NewsNews & Sport
One Person in a Critical Condition Following South Kilkenny Crash
One person was airlifted to hospital after a crash in South Kilkenny yesterday evening.
It’s understood the vehicle they were driving left the road, went through a ditch and into a field.The person involved is said to be in a critical condition.
A stretch of the road was closed from just outside Glenmore heading in the New Ross direction for a number of hours while a technical exam took place.
It’s since reopened.
Gardaí are looking for any witnesses to contact them in Thomastown Garda Station.