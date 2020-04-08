One person seriously injured in crash in Tullow this morning

One person has been very seriously injured in a crash near Tullow early this morning.

Just one car was involved – It’s understood to have crashed into a house in the early hours and a number of occupants have been taken to hospital – one believed to be a woman who has sustained serious injuries.

The Rathoe Road out of Tullow is closed as a result – a forensic examination of the scene is getting underway there this morning.

Gardaí say the road is likely to remain closed for a number of hours yet.

They’re appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.