One person taken to hospital following crash in Kilkenny last evening
The scene has since been cleared
One person was taken to hospital following a crash in Kilkenny last evening.
Emergency services attended the scene of the incident which happened at about 6 o’clock between the Old Callan Road and Dominic Street.
KCLR News understands some people were treated at the scene but all were deemed to be okay with one taken to St Luke’s as a precautionary measure.
Gardaí say the scene’s been cleared.