One person was taken to hospital following a collision in south Kilkenny.

A car & bicycle were involved in the incident on the N24 at Grannagh just before 5:30pm last evening (Wednesday, 17th Sept).

Emergency services attended the scene and say the man who was cycling was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of injuries that are understood to be non-life-threatening.

Investigations continue and anybody with information or footage from the area of the time should make it available to gardaí.

Meanwhile, it’s understood another road incident happened closer to Kilkenny city – stay tuned for updates.