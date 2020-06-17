One-way system will come into place in Kilkenny next week

A new one-way traffic system for Kilkenny city centre is being introduced this weekend.

It will take effect from Monday morning to allow for greater social distancing in core areas of the city.

High Street and Rose Inn Street will be one-way with traffic direction from John’s Bridge to the Parade and the Parade to Parliament Street.

Plans to introduce a one-way system on Ormonde Street are also being brought forward to coincide with this scheme.

Meanwhile James’s Street will be pedestrianised from 9am to 9pm every day from the entrance to Market Cross Shopping Centre Car Park to High Street.

Kieran’s Street will also be pedestrian-only from 9am to 9pm.