One-way traffic system to begin in Kilkenny City this morning

If you have plans to venture into Kilkenny city this morning then you should know that a new one-way traffic system is in place.

High Street, Rose Inn Street and Ormonde Street are now one-way only and James Street and Kieran Street are only open to pedestrians between 9am to 9pm.

It’s hoped the measures will help with social distancing in the city centre.

Director of Services Tim Butler says they have made adjustments to the traffic signals accordingly.