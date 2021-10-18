Online Mass this evening for those who died at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny in past year

A mass to remember those who have died in St. Luke’s Hospital takes place tonight at St. Canices Church.

Invites have been issued to 340 families who lost a loved one between 1st September 2020 and 31st August 2021, but anybody can take part online from 7.30pm.

It’s been organised by the hospital’s End of Life Committee and will be celebrated by St Luke’s Chaplain Father Patrick Carey on this, the feast of the facility’s patron saint St Luke who is also the saint for healing.

You can view the Mass here