Only seven cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Irish Hospitals over past 24 hours

Only seven cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in Irish hospitals over the last 24 hours.

Two of those were at St Luke’s in Kilkenny where there are currently seven patients being treated for the virus, two of them are in critical care.

There is also one suspected case at the hospital waiting on test results.

Meanwhile the hospital is not reporting any general bed vacancies today and according to the daily trolley report from the INMO there are five patients waiting to be admitted.