New orange warning for -5 C temperatures & ice in Carlow and Kilkenny Wednesday night

Another orange warning for low temperatures and ice comes into effect in Carlow and Kilkenny tomorrow evening. (Wednesday)

Met Éireann has been issued the alert for 19 counties from 6pm Wednesday until midday on Thursday.

The national forecaster says it will be extremely cold on Wednesday night with widespread temperatures below -5 degrees Celsius leading to severe frost and ice

A status yellow low temperature/ice warning remains in place until Friday for the whole country.

Met Éireann says there are indications milder conditions will return at the weekend.