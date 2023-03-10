Orange weather alert for Carlow and Kilkenny lifted ahead of schedule

An orange weather warning for snow and ice across Carlow and Kilkenny has been lifted ahead of schedule.

It was issued by Met Eireann on Thursday afternoon and was due to be in place from 9pm that night until 10am Friday.

However the alert has now been downgraded to a yellow warning which will remain valid until noon.

As all the snowfall has cleared into the Irish Sea

⚠️A Status Yellow warning for ice remains active countrywide⚠️ See warning details here ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/Ft7NfEyAa4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 10, 2023

But care is still being advised on the roads this morning with temperatures remaining low and the risk of icy conditions on untreated surfaces in particular.