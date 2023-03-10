KCLR News

Orange weather alert for Carlow and Kilkenny lifted ahead of schedule

Sinead Burke10/03/2023

An orange weather warning for snow and ice across Carlow and Kilkenny has been lifted ahead of schedule.

It was issued by Met Eireann on Thursday afternoon and was due to be in place from 9pm that night until 10am Friday.

However the alert has now been downgraded to a yellow warning which will remain valid until noon.

But care is still being advised on the roads this morning with temperatures remaining low and the risk of icy conditions on untreated surfaces in particular.

