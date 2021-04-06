KCLR News

Organiser of Kilkenny house party facing €500 fine

A large gathering was held at a house in the Circular Road area on Monday night

A 500 euro fine is on the way for the organiser of a house party in Kilkenny city.

A large gathering was held at a house in the Circular Road area on Monday night with neighbours complaining about the noise and loud music.

Gardai were called to the house at about 9.30pm and the crowd was asked to disperse.

Gardai have confirmed that a fixed charge notice is being processed for the householder.

 

