Oscar nominated Director to deliver lunchtime talk at Kilkenny Castle today

A series of lunchtime artist talks on an exhibition based on a locally produced Oscar nominated production draws to a close today.

The Butler Gallery’s been hosting an interactive, multi-media showcase of original drawings from The Breadwinner by the studio team at Cartoon Saloon. While that will continue until the end of the month, the last of four artist talks will be held this afternoon.

Director Nora Twomey will be at the Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle from 1 o’clock to discuss the story & its adaptation by her crew.

The event is free to attend but booking’s advised.