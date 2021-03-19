Oscar nominees reportedly told they must attend ceremony in person

This year’s Oscar nominees have reportedly been told they must attend the ceremony in person.

The letter from producers of the 93rd Academy Awards apparently says appearing via Zoom ‘isn’t an option’ if they can’t get to the show in LA.

It’s understood there will be an on-site Covid safety team with testing available.

The ceremony takes place on April 25th.

Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon and partners are in the running for the Best Animated Feature for Wolfwalkers.