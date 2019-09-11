KCLR Live: Ossary Youth; Climate Change Group

Eimear was joined by three students from Loreto secondary school in Kilkenny this morning to discuss a new climate change youth group they are part of.

Anna Eustace, Medha Trehan & Ruby Woods are part of The Ossary Youth Climate Change Group. The are leading a public display of concern this Saturday on The Parade at 2.30pm. The group will stand blindfolded in silence to highlight how the public are being led blindly to climate crisis.

The event is open to the public & anyone who is interested can bring along their own blindfold.