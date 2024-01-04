Ossory Bridge works to resume but no major traffic disruptions expected

A return to major traffic disruption at Ossory Bridge in Kilkenny is not on the cards it seems.

Lengthy works to upgrade the Ring Road stretch for pedestrians and cyclists were mainly completed in time for Christmas but full completion’s yet to take place.

Concerns were raised after some motorists found themselves caught up in delays – but Director of Services Tim Butler has allayed those fears on KCLR; Traffic restrictions that were in place have been completed. There won’t be a going back to a two way traffic system. There may be some temporary measures in place but these won’t be happening during peak times so there won’t be any massive delays.”