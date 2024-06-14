It’s that time of year again: as the third and final week of the Leaving Cert Exam approaches, thoughts shift to the CAO forms and other college-related matters.

Students are been reminded that there are other options available to them, one of them is an apprenticeship with the government setting a target of 10,000 new apprentices every year by 2025

The Electrical Apprenticeship programme is open to any applying candidate over the age of 16 and once complete you will qualify with a world-class qualification that will literally take you anywhere in the world

Caoimhe Fitzpatrick is one of those apprentinces and she got to the final of the Apprentice of the Year competition earlier in the year

