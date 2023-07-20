Ours To Protect Episdode 7: The Eco Showboat

On this week’s episode of ‘Ours to Protect’, show producer Ethna Quirke spoke to eco-artist, Anne Cleary about her and her partner, Denis Connelly’s two-year solar journey on Ireland’s waterways, meeting communities, observing nature, and telling of their encounters with artists, activists and scientists who explore with them the problems and promises of the freshwater environment.

The Mayfly will be moored in Carlow Town Park and on Saturday22nd July at the Visual, there will be talks, food, music, and workshops. There’s something for every age group before the boat heads downriver towards St. Mullins next weekend. You’ll find more information on Visual.ie, Eventbrite and the www.schooloflooking.org website.