Catch UpOurs To Protect
Ours To Protect Episode 25: Tom Butler, Systems Change Entrepreneur Pt 2
Ours to Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee and is a partnership between KCLR and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland check out ourstoprotect.ie for more details.
On this week’s Ours to Protect, hear part 2 when show Producer Ethna Quirke spoke to Tom Butler about his work retreat from the corporate world, a return to nature and his work with the Carlow County Environmental Network and their upcoming “Feast upon the Earth” event.