Out of action traffic lights in Kilkenny City back working

Edwina Grace 2 mins ago
Traffic lights in Kilkenny City that were out of action for a number of days are now back working.

The lights at the MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre & MacDonagh Train Station intersection were out of order since Sunday, December 23.

They were inspected on Christmas Eve and it was discovered that new electrical fittings were required to complete the repairs.

These fittings were made available yesterday & all has been working fine since.

