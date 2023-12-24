Out with the old & in with the new for local recycling centres

The packaging and empty boxes are filling up and it’s now out with the old and in with the new. For people looking to recyle their waste this year these are the details for Carlow and Kilkenny

In Carlow Powerstown Civic Amenity Site is now closed for Christmas and will will re-open at 8.30am on Tuesday the 2nd of January 2024.

While Kernanstown Recycling Centre is now closed but the site will re-open at 8.30am on Thursday the 28th of December.

In Kilkenny…

Dunmore Recycling and Waste Disposal Centre is closed now and will reopen for normal hours opening hours on Tuesday 2nd Januray from 8 am until 4:30 pm.