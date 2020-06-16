Outdoor festivals could take place in September

Outdoor gatherings with less than 5,000 people could return as early as September.

The government has left the door open for some gigs and cultural events to go ahead later this year.

Cinemas may also be allowed to re-open in August with social distancing in place.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan says things will be more difficult for indoor events to begin again.

Kilkenny’s Savour food festival is due to happen in October, while Kilkenonomics is an indoor festival but isn’t due to take place until November so organisers will take some comfort from this.