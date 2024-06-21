Outgoing Chairs of our two local county councils have been looking back at their year-long reign.

New cathaoirligh will be elected at the local authority annual general meetings both of which take place this afternoon – 2 o’clock in Carlow and 3 in Kilkenny.

Regeneration of town centres and provision of housing is key for Fianna Fáil’s Andrea Dalton, who was the first female in the role in more than three decades in Carlow while for Fine Gael’s Michael Doyle just being in the role was in itself a reward.

KCLR News’ Michael Bergin’s been catching up with both as they prepare to hand over the chains of office;