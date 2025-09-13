Over 1,000 people are taking part in this years medieval marathon in Kilkenny city.

Participants in the half marathon, 30k and full marathon have set off from the Tholsel on high street earlier this morning with the 10k setting off from St Francis Bridge at 10am.

A number of roads will be closed until 3pm this afternoon including Vicar Street, Common Hall Lane, Church Lane, Loreto View, Troy’s Court and Back Lane .

Butts Green will be closed to inbound traffic only.

The years route will takes in some of the most historic sites in the medieval city before winding out along country roads, making its way back to Kilkenny to finish in front of the Butler Gallery.

Motorists are asked to drive with extra care this morning and can expect some delays around the city.