More than 100,000 hospital patients were on waiting lists for an appointment for an inpatient or day case treatment in September.

The latest waiting list figures show almost 34,000 were standing by for an appointment for a gastro intestinal endoscopy.

In September over 626,000 patients were waiting for a first hospital outpatient consultation.

About 40,000 patients were listed as “suspended,” meaning they couldn’t attend for personal reasons or were being treated through some specific initiatives.