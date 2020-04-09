Over 145 people in Carlow supported following calls to the emergency helpline so far says county manager

More than 140 people around the county of Carlow have been supported already following calls to the emergency helpline.

Locals are being assisted with shopping and medicine collections and some have even been brought to and from medical appointments.

County Manager Kathleen Holohan says 28 local authority staff have been redeployed and trained to operate the helpline which is open 8am to 8pm daily on Freephone 1800 814 300.

And she says its thanks to the wonderful volunteers around the county that they are able to help so many.

She said “We’ve provided 145 supports to vulnerable and elderly people out in the communities, theres a wide range of community groups out there, they were all out there helping all their neighbours in the community even before the helpline was set up and you know as well I do the wonderful community spirit that there is here in County Carlow”.