Over 2,000 students in Carlow and Kilkenny will receive Junior Cert results today

More than 2,100 students in Carlow and Kilkenny will be getting their Junior Cert results today.

They’re normally handed out in September but were delayed this year because the State Examinations Commission wanted to prioritise the Leaving Cert appeals.

Students can get their results from their school or online, but the online option won’t be accessible until four o’clock this afternoon.

Meanwhile the usual celebrations will be taking place tonight.

Shane Doyle of No Name Club in Kilkenny says they have altered their plans due to a change in dates; a movie marathon in IMC cinemas has now been organised for Junior Cert students.