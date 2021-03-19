Over 26,000 people across Carlow and Kilkenny have received PUP payment since pandemic began

0ver 26,000 local people have received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment since the scheme first began.

10,014 Carlow locals have availed of the support at least once in that time, while over 16,286 people in Kilkenny have done the same.

This week alone, over 13,000 locals got the payment- with 8,401 of those in Kilkenny and 4,611 in Carlow.

It’s a significant drop from the peak back in May, when 602,100 people nationwide were getting the PUP- with 7,114 of those in Carlow and 11,491 in Kilkenny.