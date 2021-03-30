Over 300 local crimes recorded by Carlow Gardaí so far this year

329 local crime incidents have been recorded by Carlow Gardaí in just three months.

Yesterday’s meeting of the county’s Joint Policing Committee heard the breakdown of illegal activity since the start of 2021.

It was also revealed that Carlow locals had made 1,114 calls for service to An Garda Síochana over that time.

Cllr Michael Doran who Chairs the Committee says there was a particular issue that was to the fore, noting “Crime rates are sort of more or less the same but the nature of the reports and detection is different for example there has been an increase in internet crime is the thing that was highlighted at our meeting that fraudsters are targeting the public through various scams on the internet and people have to be very aware of the dangers that the internet has there, unfortunately, there has been increases in domestic violence that has occurred and the Gardaí are very supportive of anybody who wishes to report any incidents there”.

With regards to public order incidents, there were 442 such crimes, including drunkenness, in 2020. That’s just ten fewer than the figure reported in 2019 when pubs and nightclubs were all still open.

But Cllr Doran says it’s the nature of the public order offenses that’s seen the most change; “Public order, obviously because people are not out and about as much in the case of normal activity but then under the Covid guidelines, of course, the Gardaí are out enforcing the various limits that are there, the 5km limit and social gatherings, so overall those numbers wouldn’t have changed very much in general but it ‘s the type of detection that has changed and the type of crimes and a lot of this is related to Covid and the way in the last year people’s lives have been affected”.