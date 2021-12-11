Over 60s can get their booster jabs in Carlow and Kilkenny this weekend

There will be two walk in clinics for over 60s to get their booster jabs locally this weekend.

Anyone aged 60 and over can turn up with out an appointment for their Covid-19 booster vaccination in Kilkenny today.

The clinics are open at the vaccination centre at Cillín Hill this morning (8.15am) until 12.30pm, and again after lunch from 1.40 until 4.15pm.

In Carlow walk-ins are welcome at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel tomorrow from 9.15am to 1pm and in the afternoon from 2 o’clock until 5pm.

Over 50s who are anxious to get their booster can go without appointment to the Clonmel Park Hotel this afternoon and in Waterford IT on Sunday.