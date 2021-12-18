News & Sport

Over 7,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed today with a large number expected over next short period of time

a "large number of cases" can be expected over the "next short period of time"

Photo of David Abbott David Abbott Send an email 18/12/2021
Coronavirus, Covid-19, Pandemic, Lockdown
Stop coronavirus. Photo: cottonbro/Pexels

The Department of Health has confirmed 7,333 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

410 patients are being treated in hospitals – down 10 on yesterday’s figures.

107 are in ICU – up 2 on yesterday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says a “large number of cases” can be expected over the “next short period of time”.

 

Photo of David Abbott David Abbott Send an email 18/12/2021