Over 7,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed today with a large number expected over next short period of time
The Department of Health has confirmed 7,333 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.
410 patients are being treated in hospitals – down 10 on yesterday’s figures.
107 are in ICU – up 2 on yesterday.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says a “large number of cases” can be expected over the “next short period of time”.