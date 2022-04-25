More than 7,000 people have now officially died with Covid-19 in Ireland

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland has officially passed 7,000.

The HSE says the 7,016 people have died from the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.

6,841 new cases of the virus have been reported today (Monday) for the past three days, via PCR & antigen tests.

535 Covid patients are in hospitals with the virus, 43 are in ICU.

The number at St Luke’s General for Carlow Kilkenny is down to 14, with one more suspected case, and one person in the local intensive care unit.