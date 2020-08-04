Over €150,000 in funding granted to six projects across Carlow and Kilkenny

Over €150,000 in funding has been allocated for six Town and Village Renewal projects across Carlow and Kilkenny.

€81,000 will go to Kilkenny for the upgrading of Market Square in Castlecomer. It will also cover the development of an outdoor meeting and entertainment area in Inistioge.

Meanwhile Callan is set to receive new seating, widened footpaths and cycleways.

Meanwhile over €72,000 has been granted to Carlow for the development of a community building in Myshall.

Bagenalstown is to get new concrete furniture, a village paint scheme and a town website.

The amenity area opposite the viaduct in Borris will also be enhanced.

Deputy John Paul Phelan says the scheme will help each county to combat the impact of Covid.