Over €20,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in Carlow and Kilkenny this week

Over €20,000 worth of drugs have been seized by Gardaí locally this week.

What’s understood to be cocaine to the value of €14,000 was found during a search, under warrant, of a property in the Carlow area.

One person was arrested in connection with this.

While a further €7,000 of what appears to be the same drug was discovered in Kilkenny, it had been buried but Gardaí were led to it by their sniffer dog Rex.

As with all such cases the findings are subject to analysis.

You’re asked to contact your local Garda Station if you have concerns in relation to controlled drugs or illegal drug dealing in your area.