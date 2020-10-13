Over €300,000 in extra Towns & Villages funding allocated to Carlow & Kilkenny

Carlow and Kilkenny are getting more than €300,000 in extra Towns and Villages funding.

Six projects in Kilkenny will share €174,000.

€39,600 will help to provide and install 12 motorhome bays with electrical points & facilities with the same amount also helping to provide new LED Christmas lights.

€25,000 will see the installation of six outdoor seating areas in Piltown with Ballyhale also getting the same amount for outdoor seating with tables & chairs and a covered canopy/awning to create a meeting and eating area outdoors in the village centre.

The development of a #shopkilkenny keep it in the county campaign will benefit from €22,500.

Freshford too gets €22,500 for enhancement of the square/green area and provision of seating, street furniture, cycling bays and repair to the parking area making it more accessible.

Carlow Projects …

Carlow is getting €140,000 for five projects, the bulk of which, €40,000, will help to develop a public space called the Carlow Exchange in Carlow Town.

€32,660 goes to Ballinkillen to develop a community room in the community centre to provide a remote working hub and upgrade of carpark at the centre.

Rathanna & Newtown will get €24,120 to equip two BCPs with video conferencing & IT equipment.

€21,885 has been allocated to Tullow for replacement & upgrade of street furniture to allow for social distancing and a promotion to spend local & stay local.

€21,330 goes to Carrigduff for the upgrade of the playground, picnic area and meeting point as well as promotion activity.