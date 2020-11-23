Over €50,000 in Arts Council funding coming to Carlow and Kilkenny

Four local projects are among 94 commissions to get Arts Council funding.

Dance piece United Fall and Carlow Arts Festival are to get €10,000 and €20,000 respectively while Kilkenny Arts Festival’s to get €18,000 and St Canice’s Cathedral Choir benefits to the tune of €4,000.

The investment, worth a total of €1.3 million across 20 counties, means that artists will partner with arts organisations to create new work for people in every region of the country and overseas.

Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly said the agency was encouraged by the response from artists and delighted to be able to fund so many excellent applications, saying “Individual artists and arts organisations are facing extraordinary challenges at this time, which makes the response to this year’s call for commissions all the more exceptional.”

She adds “These awards will enable artists to realise brilliant ideas and will help their commissioners make them available to the public.”