€511,000 has been allocated to 22 communities across Kilkenny who deliver local climate action projects.

Kilkenny County Council and the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications have announced the groupings which were successful in securing funding under the Community Climate Action Programme.

Aim is to support and empower communities to take climate action and build low carbon, sustainable communities which help to contribute to national climate and energy targets.

Cathaoirleach of the local authority in Kilkenny Cllr. Michael McCarthy says; “This funding is a significant boost and recognition for communities in Kilkenny who are taking practical climate action measures in their areas. With these much-needed funds, we hope to continue to see many more sustainable community initiatives becoming a reality”.

County Breakdown

Climate Action Coordinator with Kilkenny County Council, Dearbhala Ledwidge, has been updating KCLR News’ Edwina Grace about the funding and the importance of such groups especially in the context of this morning’s good news regarding 2023 emissions;