Overnight respite facility still on track to open in Carlow before the end of the year

It’s now been revealed where the €10 million announced for the government’s respite programme will be spent.

The money was initially announced by Junior Minister for Disabilities, Finian McGrath before Christmas but no details were given on how it would be spent.

For this area of the South East, money is going towards day respite sessions for children in Carlow and Kilkenny, along with a new four-bed residential respite house in Wexford.

There’s been no mention of the overnight respite facility that’s been promised locally and for which a house was purchased in Carlow earlier this year.

However, KCLR News has been informed by local representatives that the project there is still on track to open at the end of the year and separate funding has been put aside for this.