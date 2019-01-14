Overnight respite service due to open in Carlow before Spring is out

An overnight respite service for local children will be completed before the end of spring according to Carlow Fine Gael TD Pat Deering.

The 4-bed house on the Castledermot Road in Tullow was purchased early last year by the HSE and will be run by Enable Ireland.

Planning permission was granted last summer and it was hoped that it would be up and running this month.

Speaking to KCLR News, Deputy Deering says work started almost immediately after planning permission was granted and the builders are still on site now.

He says he understands they are on target to complete the work in early Spring at the latest.