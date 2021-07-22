Overnight restrictions being considered for Kilkenny water schemes

Night time restrictions are being considered on water supplies in Kilkenny as the heatwave continues.

Water schemes in Bennettsbridge and Clogh/Castlecomer are coming under pressure with increased demand in recent days.

Irish Water are asking people to be mindful of their water usage during the dry spell.

Jim Fitzgerald, Irish Water’s Operations Lead for Kilkenny said: “The current extra demand, combined with reduced capacity, is not sustainable across Kilkenny. We are appealing to everyone to be mindful of this and reduce water consumption as much as possible.

He said “All supplies across the county are seeing increased demand. Night time restrictions will need to be put in place in some water supply zones over the coming days where supply is unable to meet the increased demand.

” Particular schemes that are under pressure at present include the Bennettsbridge (serving Bennettsbridge, Stoneyford, Kells, Dunnamaggin, Knocktopher, Ballyhale, Dungarvan, Danesfort, & surrounding townlands) and Clogh/Castlecomer (serving Castlecomer Town, Deerpark, Clogh, Moneenroe, Gorteen & surrounding townlands).

It’s possible that pressure may be reduced overnight on those schemes in the coming days.