Overnight water restrictions are being introduced for those supplied by Clogh, Castlecomer area of North Kilkenny

Water is already in short supply in parts of north Kilkenny.

Irish Water has announced that overnight restrictions are being introduced on the whole of the Clogh, Castlecomer supply from 10pm to 7am due to shortages.

Local Councillor John Brennan has raised issues with supply in that area over a number of years.

He says this highlights how urgent investment there is needed; “The only solution to our situation is that they have to find a new source of water for to supply the area, they have to bring existing tanks of water at present and put them into existing reservoirs because the supply that’s there existing supply is not sufficient for the demand so I think its a bad situation when you have to see tankers coming with tanks of water and pouring it into the reservoir to keep the supply running, that’s not good enough”.

Cllr Brennan adds “I had discussions with Irish Water recently and they have committed themselves to putting a three-year development programme in place for the upgrade of the water in the Castlecomer, Clogh and Moneenroe areas so that can’t come quick enough I think they’ll have to fast track that now”.

Irish Water had previously on KCLR reminded people in Kilkenny and Carlow “to be mindful of their water usage in the coming weeks as some supplies are experiencing increased demand in the spell of warm weather”.