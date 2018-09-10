Overnight works kick off on Tullow Street tonight

Overnight works are starting on one of Carlow Town’s main thoroughfares today.

Lower Tullow Street is being resurfaced, which is something that locals have been pushing for for quite some time.

They begin at 7pm this evening and will continue until 7am tomorrow morning, with this repeated for the next while.

Local Councillor Walter Lacey says the works are badly needed and he says there’ll a positive knock-on effect for motorists coming into the town now.