Overturned truck causing traffic disruption on N80 near Tinryland in Carlow
Traffic has been reduced to one lane with a 'stop and go' system in operation.
A lorry has overturned on the N-80 in Carlow this afternoon.
It happened near Tinryland just before 4pm.
Emergency services are on the scene and traffic has been reduced to one lane with a ‘stop and go’ system in operation.
No injuries are being reported.
Motorists are asked to take extra care in the area and expect delays or avoid the area if possible for now.