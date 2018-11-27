Packaging waste from online shopping equal to what Carlow generates in a year
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Packaging waste from online shopping equal to what Carlow generates in a year

KCLR96FM News & Sport 29 mins ago
Less than a minute

Ireland is generating over 10 thousand tonnes of packaging waste from online shopping per year, the equivalent of waste generated by Carlow in a year.

New research by Repak shows that it costs over half a million euro a year to collect and recycle this waste.

The amount of packaging coming into Ireland grew by 7 thousand 5 hundred tonnes compared to last year.

Clothing is the most popular purchase followed by electronics, toys and jewellery.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close