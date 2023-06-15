Packed Lunch Tour at Holy Family Girls NS Askea: Teddy Bear’s Picnic, Dancing, Music, and Books

Brian, Nicole and Ken were out and about at Holy Family Girls National School Askea in Carlow!

We were greeted by a lovely banners and cheers by the girls.

Brian spoke with Principal Mrs. Fitzpatrick to chat about the school’s activities, events, and of course, the students.

Our first group, Alayah, Kadie, Samira, Thanvi, and Kora, a mix of junior and senior infants chatted to us about Music Generation, World Book Day, and Teddy Bear’s Picnic. Brian also got some Irish dancing lessons by the girls.

The KCLR Packed Lunch Tour is brought to you by Castlecomer Discovery Park.