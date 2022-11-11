Catch UpPacked Lunch School Tour
Packed Lunch Tour at Johnswell National School: Biodiversity, Gymnastics, Farming, and Weekend Plans
The KCLR Packed Lunch Tour visited Johnswell National School. We are joined by Chloe, Luca, Anna, and Shane. They told us about gymnastics, and farming. The Johnswell National School also has a green flag an the kids told us about how they got it and the importance of biodiversity. It’s also Luca and Shane’s birthday!