Packed Lunch Tour at Moneenroe National School: Young Creative and Brilliant Minds

Packed Lunch Tour at Moneenroe National School at Castlecomer with thanks to the National Reptile Zoo.
Michael B., Michael D., Freya, and Eabha chat to us about creative writing, junior entrepreneurship, and music! Freya and Eabha even played ‘The First Noel’ on the tin whistle.
Ciarán of the National Reptile Zoo brought a Snake Neck Turtle.